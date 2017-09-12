Caught on camera: Police search for Hopewell pharmacy burglar

Hopewell police are looking for a man caught on camera burglarizing a pharmacy.

According to police, the man broke into the Hometown Drug pharmacy on Gray Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The man made off with money and prescription medication.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 or 804-733-2777.

