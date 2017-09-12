Man wanted in Louisa murder arrested in Northern VA

A man accused of murdering another man in Louisa earlier this month was arrested in Dumfries on Monday afternoon.

The Louisa Sheriff's Office says Clifford W. Wood III was taken into custody without incident at a hotel around 5 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals and Prince William police.

Wood is accused of killing 32-year-old Sean Wayne Houchens on Sept. 1.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. that day at a home in the 17000 block of Jefferson Highway near the Hanover County line.

When police arrived, they found Houchens outside of the home. He had been shot multiple times.

Houchens was flown to the University of Virginia Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

An hour before the shooting, deputies say Wood robbed someone else at the same address. Deputies also say, Wood returned to the home and became involved in a domestic situation that led to Houchens' death.

Wood was scheduled to appear in Louisa General District Court on Tuesday for a bond hearing. He has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

