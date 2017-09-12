Maggie Walker statue event still on; another event canceled

UPDATE: An event previously scheduled at Huguenot High School -- Building a Just Richmond -- on Saturday afternoon has been canceled.

"This decision has been made based on direct communication from local law enforcement and school district leaders," the group said on Facebook. "They expressed concern about their ability to ensure the safety of event attendees while they also respond to significant demands on and around Monument Avenue."

Another event, Richmond Stands United for Racial Justice, will be at the Maggie Walker statue from 8:45 a.m. until 11 a.m. The group asks people to join them "in a spirit of collective liberation and empowerment as a community."

The group's Facebook page says they are gathering to:

Stand united in the former capital of the Confederacy in rejecting false "Lost Cause" myths of the past.

Embrace and celebrate our rich diversity as a community.

Stand committed to building a future in which every child in the Richmond region, regardless of race or zip code, has full access to hope, safety and opportunity.

"Our rally and march will be a powerful display of people, power, and unity, but will be completely nonviolent," said Adria Scharf with the Richmond Peace Education Center who is helping to organize the event. "We want to respond in a way that is powerful and grounded in love."

Scharf says they plan to march towards the Lee Monument. She says they have been in touch with Richmond police, but a route has not been established yet.

"We are planning to march on sidewalks and allow pedestrians to pass through," she said. "In addition, we will have our own security."

