Groups provide alternative events to Confederate monument rally

Community and religious groups are coming together to provide alternative events to the Confederate monument rally planned in Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 16.

One event, called "Richmond Stands United for Racial Justice," will be at the Maggie Walker statue from 8:45 a.m. until 11 a.m. The group asks people to join them "in a spirit of collective liberation and empowerment as a community."

The group's Facebook page says they are gathering to:

Stand united in the former capital of the Confederacy in rejecting false "Lost Cause" myths of the past.

Embrace and celebrate our rich diversity as a community.

Stand committed to building a future in which every child in the Richmond region, regardless of race or zip code, has full access to hope, safety and opportunity.

Another event that day, called "Building a Just Richmond," will be held at Huguenot High School from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The group describes itself on Facebook as "a diverse coalition of organizations, houses of worship and individuals" who are coming together to "learn and take action."

Both events are likely in response to plans for several groups to gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument to protect the monument from being taken down or destroyed, despite Gov. Terry McAuliffe's executive order to temporarily halt permits.

