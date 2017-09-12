Man wanted for breaking and entering Richmond Popeye's

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who burglarized a Popeye's on Chamberlayne Avenue.More >>
Students at Mary Scott Elementary School were safely evacuated Tuesday morning after some sort of incident in a bathroom.More >>
Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference Tuesday morning that a man who was shot on his bike Saturday night has died.More >>
Dominion Energy says they are sending hundreds of employees and contractors down to Florida after Hurricane Irma left millions without power.More >>
As Irma continues to weaken, we are now focusing on what could eventually happen with Jose.More >>
