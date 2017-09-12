Man wanted for breaking and entering Richmond Popeye's

Police say this man broke into a Popeye's on Sept. 4. (Source: Richmond Police)

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who burglarized a Popeye's on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Detectives say around 7:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, police were called to the restaurant at 2709 Chamberlayne Ave. after the restaurant's alarm was activated.

When police arrived, the remote view of the camera system did not show any suspects, but when staff arrived a few hours later, the front door was found unlocked.

Police discovered that the drive-thru window was also open and two registers had been forced open. No money was taken.

The suspect is a black male with a medium complexion and a dark goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored glasses, a dark-colored baseball cap, light-colored cargo shorts, white sneakers and light-colored gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12