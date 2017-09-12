Henrico officer: 'I'll be darned, that is a 4-foot lizard'

A Henrico officer found herself in for quite the surprise recently when a call came in for a lizard in the Lakeside area.

And not just any lizard -- a 4-foot lizard.

In a Facebook post, the Henrico Police Department says the officer said, "I couldn't have heard that correctly. This should be interesting."

Five minutes later, the officer responded: "I'll be darned, that is a 4-foot lizard."

In the Facebook post, a photo of the lizard is seen outside a Henrico home, along with a photo of the officer after capturing the lizard.

The Henrico Police Department says the lizard is a monitor lizard, which is native to Africa and Asia.

The lizard is "being cared for at a facility that can accommodate the unique needs of this type of animal," Henrico police said Tuesday afternoon. "We believe it most likely was released by or escaped from its owner."

