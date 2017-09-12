Henrico officer: 'I'll be darned, that is a 4-foot lizard'

A Henrico officer found herself in for quite the surprise recently when a call came in for a lizard. And not just any lizard -- a 4-foot lizard.More >>
A Henrico officer found herself in for quite the surprise recently when a call came in for a lizard. And not just any lizard -- a 4-foot lizard.More >>
Demolition of the Quioccasin Road bridge at the Regency Square shopping mall is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
Demolition of the Quioccasin Road bridge at the Regency Square shopping mall is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
An Henrico family received a call they have been waiting on for days.More >>
An Henrico family received a call they have been waiting on for days.More >>
As Irma churns north toward Georgia, the Richmond International Airport is starting to see cancellations for departing flights on Monday morning.More >>
As Irma churns north toward Georgia, the Richmond International Airport is starting to see cancellations for departing flights on Monday morning.More >>
The Henrico County Fire Department received the call around 4:44 p.m. for a garage fire in the 1900 block of Brilland Court.More >>
The Henrico County Fire Department received the call around 4:44 p.m. for a garage fire in the 1900 block of Brilland Court.More >>