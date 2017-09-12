Students safe after evacuation at Richmond elementary school

Students at Mary Scott Elementary School were evacuated Tuesday morning.More >>
Students at Mary Scott Elementary School were evacuated Tuesday morning.More >>
The Powhatan Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Dana Burdick was shot and killed Monday night in a domestic incident involving several family members.More >>
The Powhatan Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Dana Burdick was shot and killed Monday night in a domestic incident involving several family members.More >>
An elderly Richmond woman living in a house that smelled like a sewer now has a new lease on life, thanks to our good Samaritan.More >>
An elderly Richmond woman living in a house that smelled like a sewer now has a new lease on life, thanks to our good Samaritan.More >>
A 60-year old convicted sex offender has been sentenced to two 48-year prison terms in the killing of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall more than 40 years ago.More >>
A 60-year old convicted sex offender has been sentenced to two 48-year prison terms in the killing of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall more than 40 years ago.More >>
The University of Virginia released a preliminary report regarding the events on Aug. 11.More >>
The University of Virginia released a preliminary report regarding the events on Aug. 11.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The school district is working to investigate the questionnaire and its role in the classroom.More >>
The school district is working to investigate the questionnaire and its role in the classroom.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>