Victim identified in deadly domestic shooting in Powhatan

The Powhatan Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Dana Burdick was shot and killed Monday night in a domestic incident involving several family members.

The sheriff's office says the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Anderson Highway.

The commonwealth's attorney is reviewing the incident to determine if any charges will be filed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

