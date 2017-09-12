Man gets 2 48-year sentences in 1975 murders that have ties to Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) - A 60-year old convicted sex offender has been sentenced to two 48-year prison terms in the killing of two young sisters who disappeared from a Maryland shopping mall more than 40 years ago.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of first-degree felony murder in the 1975 killings of 12-year-old Shelia and 10-year-old Katherine Lyons. He was sentenced during the same hearing. Welch also received a 12-year sentence in two unrelated sexual assault cases in Prince William County in Virginia.

The Lyons sisters vanished on March 25, 1975, after walking to Wheaton Plaza, near their home in Kensington, Maryland.

Authorities believe he burned the girls' bodies on a remote mountain in Bedford County. They were never recovered.

A massive search yielded few clues. It took authorities nearly four decades to focus on Welch. By then, he had accumulated a long criminal history and was serving a prison sentence in Delaware for sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.