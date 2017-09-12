Man shot while riding bike in Northside Richmond dies

Students at Mary Scott Elementary School were evacuated Tuesday morning.More >>
Students at Mary Scott Elementary School were evacuated Tuesday morning.More >>
Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference Tuesday morning that a man who was shot on his bike Saturday night has died.More >>
Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference Tuesday morning that a man who was shot on his bike Saturday night has died.More >>
Dominion Energy says they are sending hundreds of employees and contractors down to Florida after Hurricane Irma left millions without power.More >>
Dominion Energy says they are sending hundreds of employees and contractors down to Florida after Hurricane Irma left millions without power.More >>
As Irma continues to weaken, we are now focusing on what could eventually happen with Jose.More >>
As Irma continues to weaken, we are now focusing on what could eventually happen with Jose.More >>
Richmond Police are gearing up for what could be a chaotic weekend on Monument Avenue. A group from Tennessee that calls itself the "New Confederate State of America" says the rally to protect the Robert E Lee monument is still on.More >>
Richmond Police are gearing up for what could be a chaotic weekend on Monument Avenue. A group from Tennessee that calls itself the "New Confederate State of America" says the rally to protect the Robert E Lee monument is still on.?More >>