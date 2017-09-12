Man shot while riding bike in Northside Richmond dies

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said at a news conference Tuesday morning that a man who was shot on his bike Saturday night has died.

In that shooting, a 10-year-old girl was also injured.

Police say the man, whose ID has not yet been released, was riding a bike on Pollock Street on his way home from work when he was shot.

There is no information about a suspect.

Police say the victims are not related, and the shooting does not appear to be connected to any other shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Durham said that have been 46 homicides in Richmond this year, plus nine death investigations.

