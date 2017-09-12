WATCH LIVE: City officials to discuss recent gun violence - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mayor Levar Stoney, Police Chief Alfred Durham and Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority CEO T.K. Somanath will discuss recent gun violence at a 10 a.m. press conference at City Hall. 

Their press conference comes after four people people were shot to death in two incidents in Gilpin Court, and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a shooting while sitting on her porch. 

In that shooting, a man was also shot and suffered life-threatening injuries. 

There have been more than 40 homicides in the city so far this year. 

