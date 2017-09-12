Mayor calls for change in public housing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mayor calls for change in public housing

(Source: NBC12) (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Following a weekend of violence in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney is pushing for changes in the city, including calling on the community to come together for a housing summit. 

"My heart sinks every time I receive a phone call from Chief (Alfred) Durham early in the morning," said Stoney, referring to the 46 homicides that have occurred in Richmond this year, including a man who died early Tuesday morning in a shooting that also injured a 10-year-old girl.

This weekend there were also four other shooting deaths in Richmond's Gilpin Court. 

On Tuesday, Stoney called for a housing summit on Oct. 31 to discuss new housing and the redevelopment of housing throughout the city. 

"It's clear we need a new model of affordable housing in Richmond," Stoney said. "We've known this for decades." 

NBC12's Kelly Avellino is at Tuesday's press conference and has will have additional details on the proposals on air and online. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly