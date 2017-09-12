Mayor calls for change in public housing

Following a weekend of violence in Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney is pushing for changes in the city, including calling on the community to come together for a housing summit.

"My heart sinks every time I receive a phone call from Chief (Alfred) Durham early in the morning," said Stoney, referring to the 46 homicides that have occurred in Richmond this year, including a man who died early Tuesday morning in a shooting that also injured a 10-year-old girl.

This weekend there were also four other shooting deaths in Richmond's Gilpin Court.

On Tuesday, Stoney called for a housing summit on Oct. 31 to discuss new housing and the redevelopment of housing throughout the city.

"It's clear we need a new model of affordable housing in Richmond," Stoney said. "We've known this for decades."

Richmond police chief holds up pics of drugs... says this is part of problem. @nbc12 #Nbc12 pic.twitter.com/qYvQgPd5Vc — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) September 12, 2017

Public Housing officials to start kicking out criminals not allowed in property and enforcing leases. #Nbc12 — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) September 12, 2017

