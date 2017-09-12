What's Driving You Crazy: VDOT wants more input on Gum Spring roundabout plans

Many residents in Louisa and Goochland have reached out to NBC12's morning traffic reporter Candice Smith wanting to know what's going on with the plans for a roundabout in Gum Spring.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been looking at ways to improve safety in the area at routes 250 and 522, which includes a proposal for a roundabout.

Earlier this year, The Central Virginian reported that about 25 people have been injured in crashes in the past few years at the intersection. A roundabout would replace the blinking light at the intersection.

VDOT says it is planning another public input meeting next year before moving forward with the project, however no construction will begin at the intersection until 2020.

If you have something that's driving you crazy on Central Virginia's roads, reach out to Candice Smith on Facebook!

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12