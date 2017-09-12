Quioccasin Road bridge demolition scheduled to begin today

Demolition of the Quioccasin Road bridge at the Regency Square shopping mall is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Construction in the area is expected to close lanes on Quioccasin Road for several weeks.

The road's eastbound lanes are closed between Parham Road and Starling Drive. Eastbound traffic is detoured north onto Starling and east onto Fargo Road to reach Parham.

Quioccasin’s westbound traffic is restricted to one lane between Parham and Starling.

"Once complete, road improvements related to the project will include turning lanes, new traffic signals and sidewalks," Henrico officials said in a news release.

