VA police say they are dealing with an 'armed barricaded subject'

By Megan Woo, Digital
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWBT) -

Portsmouth police are on the scene of a barricade situation.

Police say the call came in at 7:45 p.m. on Monday from the 100 block of Gillis Road, and a spokesperson says officers are dealing with an "armed barricaded subject," according to WAVY.

Officers are urging residents to take cover.

