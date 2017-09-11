VA police say they are dealing with an 'armed barricaded subject'

Portsmouth police are on the scene of a barricade situation.

Police say the call came in at 7:45 p.m. on Monday from the 100 block of Gillis Road, and a spokesperson says officers are dealing with an "armed barricaded subject," according to WAVY.

Officers are urging residents to take cover.

Active shooter incident at 149 Gillis Road. Take immediate cover. https://t.co/N0rAMwQ2xK — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 12, 2017

