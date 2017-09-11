Suspect arrested after barricade situation in southeast VA

A barricade situation ended early Tuesday in Portsmouth with officers taking the suspect into custody.

Portsmouth police say the call came in around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Gillis Road. Officers told WAVY that the situation involved a firefighter.

Witnesses reported hearing at least two gunshots.

The name of the suspect has not been released. No injuries were reported.

Portsmouth police say a barricade situation ended with officers taking the suspect into custody, early Tuesday morning.

Police say the emergency call came in at 7:45 p.m Monday for an armed man in a house on Gillis Road between Dahlgren Avenue and Joulett Street.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12