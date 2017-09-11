Suspect arrested after barricade situation in southeast VA

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Demolition of the Quioccasin Road bridge at the Regency Square shopping mall is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
The school district is working to investigate the questionnaire and its role in the classroom.More >>
