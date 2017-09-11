Suspect arrested after barricade situation in southeast VA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspect arrested after barricade situation in southeast VA

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWBT) -

A barricade situation ended early Tuesday in Portsmouth with officers taking the suspect into custody. 

Portsmouth police say the call came in around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Gillis Road. Officers told WAVY that the situation involved a firefighter. 

Witnesses reported hearing at least two gunshots.

The name of the suspect has not been released. No injuries were reported. 

