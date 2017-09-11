Henrico woman rescued from St. Maarten's Island following Irma

An Henrico family received a call they have been waiting on for days.

Twenty-three-year-old Brooke Thompson is headed back to the United States after she was left stranded on St. Maarten's Island following Hurricane Irma. The medical student's family was devastated because their daughter had no way out.

"She has nothing. She has the clothes on her back and that's it,” said Brooke’s stepfather, David McGaughey.

"We just moved her into her apartment the week before,” her mother, Julie McGaughey, added.

She was all set to be taking courses at the American University of the Caribbean. But that’s when Hurricane Irma ravaged St. Maarten's island, leaving Thompson, of Henrico, stranded. Her off campus apartment was destroyed.

"It was completely flooded, about a foot of water, she said. The windows were shattered,” her mother said.

She and her classmates forced to take shelter in their university's gymnasium.

"Went back the second day with a big suitcase and was going to just basically clear everything out of there, and there were squatters living in her apartment. Their things were everywhere, and they were frightened for their life,” she said.

A military plane came to rescue students to higher ground but Brooke couldn't get on because of her pet dog Arthur. She was then told to take a boat to St. Kit's island and catch a plane from there.

"The boat never showed,” her stepfather said.

The bad news came with more disappointment.

"There's a guy that came up in a van and said, ‘Hey, I'm here to get your bags.' It just seemed so perfect. They said, ‘Ok,' and everybody gave them their bags, dog cage, and everything. The bags never came back with them,” her stepfather said.

She was left trapped, homeless and now without any clothes.

However, as we were interviewing Brooke's family, things took a miraculous turn.

"She is on the plane. Oh my God," her mom said reading a text message.

Then the phone rang.

"Oh, this is her. Hello," her mom answered.

"I think we’re going to Chicago. I don't even know. I don't even care, but we’re on a plane,” Brooke told her parents.

“That's all that matters sweetie. That's all that matters. Oh my gosh. We love you,” her mother responded.

Brooke should be landing in Chicago Monday night. That's where her courses will resume with a college that partners with her school on St. Maarten's Island.

