Lee Monument rally is a public safety concern

Richmond Police are gearing up for what could be a chaotic weekend on Monument Avenue. A group from Tennessee that calls itself the "New Confederate State of America" says the rally to protect the Robert E Lee monument is still on.More >>
Four people are dead and three other people, including a 10-year-old girl, remain in the hospital after multiple shootings over the weekend. And neighbors are fed up.More >>
Dominion Energy says they are sending hundreds of employees and contractors down to Florida after Hurricane Irma left millions without power.More >>
Several Richmond groups are holding free clinics for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) with applications up for renewal.More >>
As Irma continues to weaken, we are now focusing on what could eventually happen with Jose.More >>
