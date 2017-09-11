Secret Samaritan: Woman gets major plumbing overhaul

An elderly Richmond woman living in a house that smelled like a sewer now has a new lease on life, thanks to our good Samaritan.

To say that 2017 has been a rough one for Doris Fuquay would be a huge understatement. In the past 10 months, she lost her husband, her brother, her sister, and even her poodle.

To make matters worse, her house smelled like a sewage treatment plant. Waste has been backing up under the structure, and a water leak means her water bills are sky high. With the deaths of everyone in her immediate family and her own health failing, there is no money to get things fixed, or at least there wasn't until now.

Doris has an anonymous benefactor, but she will never meet him or even know his name. A Richmond-area millionaire wanted help in giving his money to families in need, and he wants to remain anonymous. We call him "The Secret Samaritan."

For Doris, he has been a Godsend.

"I didn't have anybody," said Fuquay. "It's just me, and I really couldn't afford it. I'm just living on social security, and I couldn't afford anybody to come fix it for me."

Doris says her parents built the home soon after World War II, and there have been no substantial upgrades in the 70 years since. However, several thousand dollars worth of plumbing work has improved her life immeasurably.

"The man was here for the whole day, I think a plumber. He fixed the pipe for me, and now I don't have that odor," said Fuquay.

Needless to say, she is grateful.

"Thank God for the news people," she said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12