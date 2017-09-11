Ashland police warn residents about scammers asking for personal information

Former U.S. president team up to help hurricane victims

Ashland police say scammers are copying their main telephone number to trick people into giving them personal information.

Police say they do not call people asking for their personal information. So, if you receive a call from 804-798-1227 and the person on the other end is asking for personal information, the best thing to do is to hang up.

This is called spoofing, which means someone copies a telephone number to appear on the recipient's caller ID to hide the caller's actual telephone number and make it appear that the call is coming from a legitimate source.

Ashland police are asking residents to be vigilant and to not give out personal information or make payments over the phone unless the person on the other end of the line is legitimate.

Residents with questions about the scam should call Ashland police at 804-412-0600.

