Dominion Energy to send employees, contractors down to Florida

Dominion Energy says they are sending hundreds of employees and contractors down to Florida after Hurricane Irma left millions without power.

“We are making final preparations throughout the day to mobilize employees and prepare equipment to depart Tuesday morning to Florida, where they can begin supporting our friends and neighbors in this massive undertaking,” said Ed Baine, senior vice president of power delivery, Dominion Energy.

More than 120 employees, which include linemen, damage assessors, safety experts, etc., are heading south, along with 300 contractors from Virginia and North Carolina. They will be joining 300 other tree contractors who were sent to Florida to "begin the preliminary work of removing trees and debris ahead of line crews."

“Our employees and contractors are heading south with the expectation that they will be restoring power for at least two weeks,” Baine said. “We are proud of their willingness to leave their families and friends to work long days, providing desperately needed help.”

"Mutual assistance from neighboring utilities is a hallmark of the electric utility industry, and can include not only crews but also other resources and equipment, such as helicopters and drones, high-water vehicles and other specialty equipment, as well as material that can be allocated and shared among electric companies to ensure all restoration and recovery needs are met," said Dominion Energy in a press release.

