NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of Sept. 11th

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week three of the high school football season:

1) Hermitage (3-0, last week #1)- Hermitage posted its third straight impressive win to open the season with a 21-10 victory over then 4th-ranked Thomas Dale.

2) Manchester (2-0, last week #2)- The Lancers hold steady at #2 in this week’s poll following a 35-10 win over Cosby.

3) Dinwiddie (3-0, last week #3)- Playing without Ohio State-recruit, K’Vaughan Pope, the Generals went to Salem and won 25-20 in a rematch of last year’s 4A state title game.

4) Highland Springs (2-1, last week #5) – The Springers were the only team to move up in this week’s poll thanks to a 40-7 win over Meadowbrook (and a Thomas Dale loss).

5) Thomas Dale (2-1, last week #4) – The Knights were the only team in this week’s Big 12 to lose a game last Friday. Dale’s loss to #1 Hermitage cost them one spot in this week’s rankings.

6) L.C. Bird (2-1, last week #6) – The Skyhawks bounced back from a loss to rival Thomas Dale with a 40-0 win over Midlothian.

7) Monacan (3-0, last week #7)- Voters kept Monacan at #7 in this week’s poll despite a closer-than-expected 14-6 win at Clover Hill. The Chiefs host #2 Manchester in this week’s ‘Game of the Week.’

8) Lee-Davis (2-0, last week #8)- Lee-Davis held off Douglas Freeman 35-21 on Friday and remained at #8 in our poll.

9) Hopewell (1-1, last week #9) – Hopewell was idle last week and remained at #9 in this week’s poll.

10) Varina (2-0, last week #10) – Varina posted another impressive win Friday with a 45-7 domination of Matoaca. The Blue Devils get a huge test this week at #1 Hermitage.

11) Goochland (3-0, lat week #11) – Goochland got a road win at Central-Lunenburg and remained at #11.

12) Collegiate (1-0, last week #12) – Collegiate justified its top-12 ranking despite having not played a game all season. The Cougars opened the season on Friday with a 34-13 win against rival, Trinity.

***Also receiving votes: Benedictine

