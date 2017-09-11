Free DACA renewal clinics held in Richmond

Several Richmond groups are holding free clinics for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) with applications up for renewal.

DACA recipients whose status and work authorization expire by March 5, 2018 must apply for renewal by October 2017.

To help, the Carrico Center for Pro Bono Service, in partnership with the Legal Aid Justice Center and Plumas at VCU, will hold three free clinics starting Saturday, Sept. 16:

Sept. 16 - Sacred Heart Center, 1420 McDonough St., Richmond

Sept. 23 - St. Augustine's Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., Chesterfield

Sept. 30 - University of Richmond, Jepson Alumni Center, 49 Crenshaw Way, Richmond

All three clinics run from noon to 4 p.m.

Anyone who misses the October deadline will not have their status renewed.

President Trump recently ordered an end to the Obama-era program but gave Congress six months to act on it.

The program was created in 2012 to protect young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

Since President Trump’s order, he has vowed to revisit the program if Congress stumbles. He also reassured recipients that their status will not change during the six-month period.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

Register for a renewal appointment here. Or register to volunteer here.

