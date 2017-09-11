Neighbors fed up after little girl becomes victim of Richmond violence

One of the bullets hit a 10-year-old girl who was inside the home. (Source: NBC12)

Four people are dead and three other people, including a 10-year-old girl, remain in the hospital after multiple shootings over the weekend.

Neighbors say they are frustrated and fed up.

"You don't want your kids looking out the window and get their head blown off," said Thomas Harper.

Harper owns a home on 5th Avenue that was hit by bullets Saturday night. He is the father of six children; his two oldest are in college.

"We're trying to move to a better lifestyle," said Harper.

But just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, several neighborhood children, including his own, ran for their lives.

"One of the bullets went through the window right here," Harper showed an NBC12 news crew.

A 10-year-old girl who was sitting in a chair was also hit.

"My children's friend was sitting in the chair, and as she started to get up and run in the house, the bullet hit her in the hip," he said.

Another neighbor, who Harper says was riding his bike home from work, was also shot. Police say the girl may survive, but the man is fighting for his life.

It was the start of another violent weekend in Richmond, there were four shootings in 48 hours.

One was near VCU on South Cherry Street, the rest were on Richmond's northside in Gilpin Court.

Investigators say the shootings don't appear to be related.

Police say 50-year-old Aaron Robinson, 26-year-old Jenelle Smith and 26-year-old Cynthia Williams were found shot to death in an apartment in the 1200 block of Saint Paul Street.

About an hour later, police say 26-year-old Marvin Christopher Eley was shot and found on Federal Street a couple of blocks away.

And neighbors like Harper say: The answer isn't necessarily putting more officers on the street.

"If you know your child is doing something wrong, and you can't control them, turn them in. They don't want to get involved," he said. "But if your child is running amok and running all over the place and doing illegal things and killing people, why would you want to say that's your child?"

Richmond Commonwealth's attorney Mike Herring says his office is working with federal partners in bringing more cases to the federal level for prosecution.

But city officials have expressed frustration over the lack of people coming forward in some of the city's most violent crimes.

NBC12 reached out to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) for comment and have not received a response.

