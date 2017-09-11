Tracking Jose: Could get closer to U.S. by Sunday

As Irma continues to weaken, we are now focusing on what could eventually happen with Jose. The hurricane is more or less in a holding pattern over the Atlantic, but the future path will be monitored as it could get closer to the Eastern U.S. by Sunday or Monday. Here is the latest advisory from NHC:

The track beyond this advisory, which covers the next five days. is subject to much uncertainty and it's therefore impossible to say if this will eventually impact U.S. weather.

