Deputies believe 2 people broke into Spotsylvania high school, damaged property

Spotsylvania deputies believe two people broke into Courtland High School over the weekend and damaged school property.

Staff arrived at the school on Monday morning and discovered the damaged property.

Deputies say the suspects appeared to have made their way through the building, knocked over items and broke interior windows.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

