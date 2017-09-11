Possible rallies on Monument Ave. prompt 'no parking' zones

A large part of Monument Avenue and the surrounding streets are being designated "no parking" zones starting on Friday, Sept 15 because of the possibility of rallies near the Lee Monument on Saturday.

The "no parking" zones will be designated starting at 9 a.m. on Friday to 11 p.m. on Saturday for the following areas:

Monument Avenue between North Lombardy Street and North Meadow Street

North Allen Avenue between West Grace Street and Park Avenue

West Grace Street westbound between North Allen Avenue and North Lombardy Street

West Grace Street eastbound between North Allen Avenue and North Meadow Street

