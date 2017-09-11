Man arrested in connection with Hopewell armed robbery

Hopewell police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Rite Aid.

Officers responded to the scene, located at 2305 Oaklawn Boulevard, around 12:31 a.m. on Sunday. While they were on their way to the scene, officers saw the reported offender's vehicle speeding with its lights off.

Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver led a short pursuit that led into Chesterfield. The driver then crashed into a wooded area and ran from the scene. During the pursuit, police discovered the car was stolen in Hopewell just before the robbery happened.

Hopewell and Chesterfield police searched for the man and found him in a ravine.

Police identified Irving Grove Jr., 40, of Hopewell, as the robbery suspect. He was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

“The capture and arrest would not have been possible without the diligent efforts of the Hopewell Police Officers and the collaborative effort with the Chesterfield County Police Department,” said Capt. Michael Whittington.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12