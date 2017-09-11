'No Frills Bandit' wanted in series of bank robberies

The FBI is searching for a man agents have dubbed "The No Frills Bandit," who they say is connected to a series of bank robberies in Central Virginia.

The FBI says the man has robbed several banks since July. In each case, the man gave the teller a demand note; in two cases, the man implied he had a weapon.

Investigators believe the following three banks were robbed by the "No Frills Bandit":

Union Bank and Trust at 5510 Morris Road in Spotsylvania on July 24

BB&T at 7016 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville on Aug. 31

Wells Fargo Bank at 10190 Staples Mill Road in Henrico on Sept. 5 In each of these robberies the subject produced a demand note to the victim teller, and in two of the instances the note implied he had a weapon.

The suspect is a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighs between 200 and 225 pounds. He is heavy set with a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and a blue and green ball cap.

Anyone with information, is asked to call (804) 261-1044. The Richmond Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

