Man on bike, girl on porch both shot in Richmond's Northside

Richmond Police are investigating the shooting of a man and a girl in the Northside on Saturday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue.

Neighbors say the 10-year-old girl was on the porch with other children when she was hit. The adult victim was riding a bike on Pollock Street, on his way home from work.

The man, who is in his 50s, is in serious condition and may not survive. The girl is expected to recover.

Police say the victims are not related, and the shooting does not appear to be connected to any other shootings at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12