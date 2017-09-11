Police ID 4 killed in Gilpin Court weekend shootings

Richmond Police have identified the four people killed in two shootings in Gilpin Court over the weekend.

Three people were found dead in an apartment around 4:26 a.m. Sunday after a shooting in the 1200 block of St. Paul Street. The victims are 50-year-old Aaron Robinson, 26-year-old Jenelle Smith and 26-year-old Cynthia K. Williams.

Around 5:40 a.m. while police were still investigating at the scene, they heard nearby gunfire. They found the body of 26-year-old Marvin Christopher Eley on the ground in the 100 block of Federal Street. Police say he had been shot in the 1200 block of St. James Street.

"We have a team of detectives who are working hard to solve these crimes," said Chief Alfred Durham. “We need help before the first shot is fired. There is almost always a back story to these shootings. We support the empowerment of more residents on behalf of their communities. They play a critical role in reducing the violence in their communities."

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

