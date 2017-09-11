Gas prices drop 1 cent in VA as Irma moves north

Gas prices are about 50 cents higher per gallon than a year ago. (Source: NBC12)

Gas prices in the Richmond area are down 1 cent since Friday despite concerns about Hurricane Irma having an impact on a major pipeline.

The average price in Richmond on Monday is $2.48 a gallon, according to AAA. Across the Commonwealth, the price is $2.53 a gallon, which is also down 1 cent since Friday.

Despite prices not increasing, Virginians are paying 54 cents more per gallon than a year ago. Gas prices have spiked in the past two weeks as Hurricane Harvey dumped dozens of inches of rain in Texas, disputing service in the southeast U.S.

"Virginia drivers are experiencing quite the sticker shock in gas prices as these are the highest gas price averages seen in the Commonwealth since July 2015," said Tammy Arnette, senior public affairs specialist for AAA Mid-Atlantic. "As pipelines and refineries return to their full operations, prices should start to decrease later in the month."

Across the U.S., the average price of gas remained unchanged on Monday from Friday with an average gallon of gas costing $2.67.

CHECK GAS PRICES AROUND THE U.S.:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12