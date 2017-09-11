On Your Side Alert: New Kent Sheriff warns of car sale scam

The New Kent Sheriff's Office is warning residents to "be aware of cars being sold online. Scammers advertise car belongs to a military member needs to sell immediately. Want $$ then ship no way!"

Be aware of cars being sold online. Scammers advertise car belongs to a military member needs to sell immediately. Want $$ then ship no way! — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) September 10, 2017

The sheriff's office says the car is being advertised is a Toyota truck. It's advertised as being sold by a member of a military family because supposedly the loved one received orders. The sheriff says the note usually includes some rank in the email address, so it looks like a tie to the military.

The sheriff’s office says the seller says this in an email:

The truck is here in the custody of the Military Logistic Department, in the container, sealed and ready for shipping. Also, the price is low $1,800 because I want a fast deal. Like I told, the truck is in perfect condition with clear title, no liens or loans. All the documents including the title and the bill of sale with my signature on it will come along with the truck and it will take no more than 2-3 days to arrive at your address. The transaction will be made thru eBay Motors because they can protect both of us and they also offer 5 days inspection period. You'll have 5 days to inspect, test and drive the truck before decided to keep it or not. If the vehicle is not like I described, you'll ship it back on my expense and they will give you a full refund. eBay will hold the funds until you receive the truck with all the papers work. Only after you confirm them that you wanna keep the truck they will release me the funds. In this way, you will be able to inspect the vehicle before committing to buy it. If you want to start the transaction with eBay just reply me with your full name, full shipping address, your phone number and email address then they will contact you with further instructions.

The sheriff says the scam uses eBay motors or a clone of the site and that it was advertised on the NK Trash &Treaure, NK Free Stuff, Mechanicsville Trash & Treasure and a Facebook car sales site.

Don't pay any money for this car or shipping because it is a scam.

The Better Business Bureau says scams like this have been going on for a long time. If it sounds too good to be true, it really is. Just trust your gut and do your homework. Always be skeptical when you have to send all of that money before you get anything.

The sheriff says the ad has since been removed from the various sites and that this type of transaction is routinely followed by emails asking for additional funds to cover the unanticipated shipping insurance and shipping costs. Once the additional funds are received the scammer said it was shipped and

of course, it is never received by the buyer.

Past investigations have indicated that there was no vehicle, no military member involved and no creditable website involved.

The site is likely a clone of the valid site with no tie to that site.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12