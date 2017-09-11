On Your Side Alert: New Kent Sheriff warns of car sale scam

The New Kent Sheriff's Office is warning residents to "be aware of cars being sold online. Scammers advertise car belongs to a military member needs to sell immediately. Want $$ then ship no way!"More >>
The New Kent Sheriff's Office is warning residents to "be aware of cars being sold online. Scammers advertise car belongs to a military member needs to sell immediately. Want $$ then ship no way!"More >>
If you buy a product that does not work the way it's supposed to, there may be a way for you to get your money back.More >>
If you buy a product that does not work the way it's supposed to, there may be a way for you to get your money back.More >>
Free money from the federal government sounds too good to be true. The national phone scam is making rounds.More >>
Free money from the federal government sounds too good to be true. The national phone scam is making rounds.More >>
There's a good chance your air conditioning has been hard at work the last week or so, and the experts say scammers are already hoping that means you're stressing those energy bills.More >>
There's a good chance your air conditioning has been hard at work the last week or so, and the experts say scammers are already hoping that means you're stressing those energy bills.More >>
If you've ever bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or power tool that runs on a lithium-ion battery, odds are good you could get in on a piece of a class action lawsuit.More >>
If you've ever bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or power tool that runs on a lithium-ion battery, odds are good you could get in on a piece of a class action lawsuit.More >>