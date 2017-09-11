Goodwill helps adults "go back to school"

Goodwill wants to remind the community that they offer educational programs and services that can help adults improve their employment options.

More than 17,000 adults are educated, trained and placed in jobs across central and coastal Virginia, each year, through Goodwill.

They offer vocational services, resume training, tax services, ESL and GED training, basic job search assistance, free use of computers and internet, financial and digital literacy, coaching and mock interviews, career skills training for careers in hospitality, customer services, HVAC, facilities maintenance and electric and clothes for a job interview, if you need it. They also help provide re-entry support for previously incarcerated individuals and they also host job fairs on and off site.

Nana Frimpongma of Richmond used Goodwill to land her current job as a documentation specialist at Unique Lessons, an Adult Day Support Program. She’s only been there since April after being out of work for a year.

"It's rewarding, because I make sure the clients are being taken care of," Frimpongma said.

Frimpongma was looking for customer service opportunities when she came across a flier about a certification program at Goodwill. She filled out an application, and the next thing you know, she was in a one-month-long training course.

Shawn Smith, the Director of workforce development at Goodwill, said the course Frimpongma attended is one of many courses and programs offered year round.

"We can enroll you in some of our credentialing courses like hospitality, customer service, which will provide you with a credential which you can use as a way to identify your training, and then we can help you with a job developer to help you find a job in the community," Smith said. "We've created a process that carries you from the time you walk into the door to the time you get the job and now when you're on the job if there is more assistance you may need in maintaining that job.”

The educational programs for customer service and hospitality last around two to three weeks and even provide on-the-job shadowing. There is typically 10 to 12 people per class.

The classes are free.

Goodwill is able to fund these programs with money made on their retail side, so without the community’s help, this wouldn't be possible.

To donate or sign up for a class or use Goodwill’s program offerings, you can visit one of employment centers or call 804-745-6300.

