Crews on scene of house fire in Chesterfield

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Fire is responding to a house fire on Monday.

The fire is at a home in the 14100 block of Granite Pointe Court.

No word yet on the cause or any injuries at this time.

