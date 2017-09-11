1 injured after 'discarded smoking material' starts fire at Chesterfield home

Chesterfield Fire says one person was injured after an accidental house fire on Monday.

It happened at a home in the 14100 block of Granite Pointe Court. Investigators say the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two adults and three dogs are displaced.

