RVA Parenting: Science Museum of Virginia Superheroes and Strategy in September

The Science Museum is hosting several events for the month of September. From superheroes to science after dark, here are some fun events you can plan on with your family.

This month, the Science Museum of Virginia continues its schedule of fun programming for those young and young at heart with two special events: Science After Dark on Sept. 15 and Night Life Science on Sept. 29. Both events take place after normal operating hours to give guests more time to explore their world.

“We don’t just pique curiosity, offer inspiration and promote discovery during weekday hours,” said Richard Conti, Chief Wonder Officer. “Our evening programming gives guests the opportunity to explore the Science Museum of Virginia as a date night or as a family night out.”

Science After Dark: Game Night

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Museum is staying open late so guests can get their game on. From 5 to 9 p.m. visitors can challenge their friends to outside games—giant checkers, chess and dominoes; yard pong; croquet; badminton; and bocce—and inside games, such as Life and Monopoly.

At 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. the all-live, astronomer-led Cosmic Expeditions will explore how digging underground can tell us a lot about Earth and what might be beneath the surface of other planets.

At 8 p.m., guests will find out what’s beneath the surface in Kevin Bacon’s town with a showing of the 1990 si-fi thriller “Tremors” (PG-13) in the Museum’s Dome.

Admission to Science After Dark is $10, which includes Museum exhibits and one Dome Feature (either a Cosmic Expedition or “Tremors”). Additional Dome features are $5. Museum members enjoy free exhibit admission and a free Cosmic Expedition. Members can add the feature film to their visit for $5 or can use a Dome pass. Food and drinks, including craft beer, are available for purchase during Science After Dark in the Periodic Table Café.

Night Light Science: Superheroes

Families with children ages 3-6 are invited to the Museum for a super night of science. On Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., youth/adult combos can put on their favorite superhero costume and enjoy an evening of exciting experiments and hair-raising adventure. From building a unique superhero identity to designing superhero shadow signals, guests will explore the science behind superhero special powers.

Night Light Science: Superheroes adult/youth combo tickets are $25 for the general public, and $20 for Museum members. Additional youth or adult tickets are $10. One adult is required for every four children. Advance registration is required.

For more information on Science After Dark: Game Night or Night Light Science: Superheroes, visit smv.org or call 804.864.1400.

