Man with gun robs Chester bank

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Chester earlier this month.

The robbery happened shortly after noon on Sept. 1 at the Citizens Bank and Trust, located at 12101 Oliver Way near Iron Bridge Road. Police say the suspect walked into the bank armed with a gun, approached the service counter and demanded money. He then left with the cash on foot in an unknown direction.

Police describe the suspect as "a white male in his late 30s to early 40s. He was about 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-8-inches tall and 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, a ball cap and bright orange gloves."

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information that can help.

