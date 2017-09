A crash just south of the Lewistown exit in Hanover is causing major delays on southbound I-95 on Monday morning.

The south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. This is at mile marker 89 in Hanover.

NBC12's Candice Smith recommends getting off the interstate and using Route 1 as an alternate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash just south of Lewistown along I-95 South. Left lane blocked. Use Rt. 1 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ado9KRlZoB — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) September 11, 2017

