Miss Virginia lands in top 10 of Miss America

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Miss Virginia (Source: missva.org) Miss Virginia (Source: missva.org)
Miss Virginia cracked the top 10 of the Miss America pageant on Sunday night. 

Cecili Weber, who is a 2017 graduate of Hollins University in Roanoke, competed in the pageant in Atlantic City on Sunday night, just missing out on the live Q&A round.

"No matter what happens tonight, this experience has been life changing," Weber posted on Instagram before the event. 

Miss North Dakota Cara Dunn was crowned Miss America 2018: 

