Richmond to mark 9/11 anniversary with remembrance ceremony

A remembrance ceremony will be held in Richmond on Monday. (Source: NBC12)

The anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will be remembered in Richmond on Monday with a ceremony at Kanawha Plaza.

The event will include a performance of the Fort Lee Brass Quintet, a ringing of the bells and a moment of silence. Richmond's T-Soul and Fort Lee Sgt. David Dormeus will be singing.

First-response leaders, city officials and Richmond business leaders will also be in attendance.

The event starts at noon. Following the ceremony at 1 p.m. attendees can learn more about emergency preparedness with Richmond's Office of Emergency Management and take a tour of the Mobile Command Post.

"September is National Preparedness Month and the city of Richmond wants to ensure that more and more residents are prepared for disasters," the city said in a press release.

Following those events, volunteers will be heading into the city at 2 p.m. to begin service projects.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12