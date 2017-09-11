Irma causes major disruptions at airports

Some flights out of RIC were canceled Monday morning. (Source: NBC12)

As Irma churns north toward Georgia, the Richmond International Airport is starting to see cancellations for departing flights on Monday morning.

The storm has closed airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and is causing cancellations and delays in Atlanta.

Some flights to Atlanta out of RIC were canceled Monday morning, however some flights later in the day were still listed as "On Time" for later in the day. Click here for updated information on the airport's website.

The Atlanta airport posted on Twitter just after 5 a.m. that the airport is still open, but passengers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Rain/wind from #Irma have arrived. #ATL is open, but cancellations will impact ops. Passengers reminded to check airline's flight status — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) September 11, 2017

