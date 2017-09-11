Irma weakens to a tropical storm

Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves north through Florida on Monday morning.

The most likely track of the diminishing system will move northwest toward western Tennessee on Tuesday evening.

Dry air is now cutting off rain on the southern side of the storm. Impacts for Virginia should be minor by comparison, with mainly showers possible late Monday night and into Tuesday, along with breezy conditions.

CLICK HERE for additional updates from the National Hurricane Center.

