WATCH LIVE: Irma weakens to a Category 1 hurricane

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Irma has weakened to a Category 1 as it moves north through Florida on Monday morning.

The most likely track of the diminishing system will move northwest toward western Tennessee on Tuesday evening.

Dry air is now cutting off rain on the southern side of the storm. Impacts for Virginia should be minor by comparison, with mainly showers possible late Monday night and into Tuesday, along with breezy conditions.

WATCH LIVE: Team coverage on 12News Today. Mobile users, click here to stream online.

CLICK HERE for the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12