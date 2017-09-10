Red substance discovered in creek that leads to Appomattox River - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Red substance discovered in creek that leads to Appomattox River

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12

A mysterious red substance was discovered in a creek that leads to the Appomattox River.

The unknown liquid is not flammable, but it is still undergoing testing.

The Petersburg Fire Department and a regional hazmat team responded to the scene, and they say the Environmental Protection Agency should provide test results on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly