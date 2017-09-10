Fredericksburg police arrest man in connection with shooting death of girlfriend

Fredericksburg police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Cortez Antonio Mills, 34, of Milford, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after Antoinette Beverly, 26, of Milford, was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car, which crashed into a pole around 9:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Mills is currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

