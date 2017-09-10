Garage engulfed in flames in Henrico

Crews are on the scene of a garage fire in Henrico.

The Henrico County Fire Department received the call around 4:44 p.m. for a garage fire in the 1900 block of Brilland Court. Crews arrived on the scene about four minutes later and saw a garage heavily engulfed in flames.

The garage is attached to the home, and fire units say it is possible the fire may have extended into the attic.

Units are checking to see if the fire extended into other parts of the home.

