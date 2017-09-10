Chesterfield man killed on Powhite Parkway

A pedestrian was killed on Powhite Parkway on Sunday morning, according to Richmond police.

Police say around 6:21 a.m., a vehicle was traveling in the center, southbound EZ-Pass lane of Powhite Parkway and struck a person in the roadway. It happened south of the Forest Hill Avenue overpass.

According to officers, Julio Cesar Lopez Cornel, 39, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and has been interviewed by Richmond police Crash Team investigators.

Police are still investigating, and there is no word yet if there will be any charges until investigators present their findings to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

All southbound EZ-Pass lanes of Powhite Parkway reopened about three hours after the accident happened. Traffic was able to get by exiting onto Forest Hill Avenue or traveling through the right EZ-Pass and cash toll lanes.

