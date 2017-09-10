Motorcyclist killed in Hanover County crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Hanover County on Sunday morning.

The call came in at 11:38 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Mountain Road.

According to the investigation, a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Mountain Road when the driver of the motorcycle began to brake, which caused the motorcycle to skid. The driver, identified as James Edward Contreras, 51, of Glen Allen, was thrown off the bike and into oncoming traffic.

Contreras was struck by a 2015 Mazda SUV that was heading eastbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine what caused the crash. No charges are expected.

