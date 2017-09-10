Richmond woman turns to Facebook to find loved ones hit by Irma

Angelica Courteau says people who can't reach their family and friends in the path of Irma should reach out via Facebook. (Source: NBC12)

A Richmond woman has a tip for people trying to make contact with loved ones in an area ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

Angelica Courteau has family and friends who live in the US Virgin Island, which have extensive damaged from the storm.

"I mean, I've been through hurricanes there - two category fives, but this was a monster,” said Courteau.

When she saw the horrifying images of the islands after the hurricane hit, she found a Facebook page - USVI Hurricane Irma Alert - to look for her loved ones.

"I'm still worried about the people down there who still can't find their daughter or their grandmothers,” she said. “There's just a lot of people they can't find."

Luckily for Courteau, all of her family is safe. She made contact with all of them and says hearing her dad on the phone was relieving and heartwrenching.

"He was trying not to cry on the phone; he lost everything,” said Courteau. “The house is destroyed, the roof is gone and him and his wife and their small children were in the closet for hours under a mattress, praying that they wouldn't go up in the storm with everything else."

There are shelters set up in the Virgin Islands, but even one of them was damaged by the storm.

Courteau says if anyone needs to contact any family or friends in the storm’s path should look to Facebook. It might be the only way to make contact in the next few days.

